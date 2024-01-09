Leicester City are reportedly interested in an ambitious swoop for Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Senesi, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Leicester City sit atop the Championship table at the midway point and are 10 points clear of 2nd placed Ipswich Town as things stand. In order to maintain their momentum they are looking to the January transfer window for reinforcements, and many would forgive them for possibly having an eye on next season and playing in the Premier League.

With the uncertainty surrounding the future of talismanic midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, and Cesare Casadei only on loan, Enzo Maresca’s side could look to bolster their midfield options this month, starting with Inter Milan’s Senesi.

According to Di Marzio, the 28-year-old is a player that Maresca admires and given he is out of favour at the San Siro, he could be looking for a way out with the Foxes hoping to be the beneficiaries. The report states that talks have already got underway, although no official offers have been made as of yet.

Realistic or just hopeful?

It seems incredibly ambitious to swap UEFA Champions League runners-up Inter Milan for a taste of the Championship with Leicester City, but given talks have got underway this hope could become a reality.

He has played in Italy all of his career since making his professional debut over 10 years ago and perhaps home comforts will prevail yet again. If a fellow Serie A side expresses an interest in Senesi it seems more likely that he would remain in his native Italy than switch to England.

However, the draw of a potential Premier League return could be enough to sway Senesi’s decision. With Leicester City 13 points clear of 3rd place it is looking increasingly likely that the league title is in the grasp and so Premier League football may be a factor in deciding whether to move to the King Power Stadium or not.