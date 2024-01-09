Plymouth Argyle have joined the race for Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt, reports Alan Nixon.

Plymouth Argyle are interested in landing the attacker on loan for the second-half of the Championship season.

Gelhardt, 21, spent time away from Leeds at Sunderland in the last campaign and scored three goals in 20 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that the Pilgrims are now keen to take him on a temporary basis until the summer.

Plymouth Argyle eye Leeds United striker

Plymouth could see Gelhardt as someone to bolster their attacking department following the appointment of Ian Foster as their new boss. He has been chosen as their replacement for Steven Schumacher and will be eager to put his own stamp on his squad with the January transfer window open for business.

The Pilgrims are sat in 18th position in the table and are seven points above the drop zone.

Since returning to Elland Road following the end of the last campaign, Gelhardt has played eight times for Leeds and has chipped in with a single goal.

He is under contract with Daniel Farke’s side until June 2027 but he isn’t guaranteed regular football in Yorkshire at the moment.

However, the ex-England youth international provides useful competition and depth up top so the Whites have a big decision to make on what to do with him this month. They could let him leave to get more game time, but would that leave them short in attack?

Gelhardt rose up through the ranks at Wigan Athletic and played 21 times for their senior team as a teenager before he was lured away in 2020.