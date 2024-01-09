Portsmouth sporting director Rich Hughes has moved to dismiss reports of a move for Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang.

Portsmouth may well take the chance to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window. Some fresh faces in key areas will help them in their bid to hold onto the top spot in the League One table.

There have been some eye-catching claims over interest in potential targets too. Football Insider claimed on Tuesday morning that Pompey were among those keen on Wigan Athletic attacker Lang, stating offers had been submitted by them and Derby County.

Now though, those links have been swiftly dismissed. Portsmouth director Hughes spoke to The News on the matter, praising Lang but insisting that there was no truth in the new claims.

“Lang is another one that’s news to me, he said.”

“I watched the game last night, I’m sure a lot of people did and I think people were seeing him not featuring for them. I have worked with Callum in the past (at Wigan), he’s a wonderful young man, good footballer, but there is nothing in it at this point.’

Football Insider‘s links between Pompey and Cliftonville talisman Ronan Hale met the same fate. Hughes said:

“‘No, we are not looking at Ronan Hale.”

The chance for new signings

Portsmouth’s grip on top spot has loosened in recent weeks. A shaky run combined with decent streaks for those in pursuit means things aren’t looking as secure as they were a couple of months ago.

Nevertheless, John Mousinho’s side are in a good position in League One. They need reinforcements though, and ideally they can be found soon. Injuries to key players like Regan Poole and Alex Robertson are big blows and it leaves big gaps in the Pompey ranks.

Hale and Lang’s links with Fratton Park moves may have been played down but hopefully, the club have their targets in mind. Swooping for them swiftly will only help Mousinho’s side’s bid to rise to the Championship as the chasing pack look to close in.