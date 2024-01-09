Shrewsbury Town sit 15th in the League One table. They managed to end a poor run of form in the league with a 3-1 win over Fleetwood Town at the start of January, but they were since knocked out of the FA Cup by Wrexham.

O’Brien, 30, joined the Salop’s back in 2022. He only made eight appearances in all competitions for the club before being loaned out to Gillingham Town in League Two. He scored twice in 14 there and the following summer he was once again loaned out to Sutton United, where he is now.

So far this season he has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the fourth tier side, scoring twice and assisting eight.

His time at Shrewsbury Town looks to be coming to an end and Taylor has admitted the forward man probably sees his future elsewhere. Speaking to the Shropshire Star, he said:

“I don’t know, that will be a conversation for Micky (director of football).

“I know that he (Micky Moore) has spoken to Sutton. But I am also aware that Aiden probably sees his future elsewhere, which is his prerogative.”

The right move

The 30-year-old has a lot of experience behind him. He has played Championship football with Millwall and also spent some time in the north east at Sunderland.

He is a versatile attacker, but for whatever reason his career at Shrewsbury Town never did take off and it seems it may be past the point of any return with a move away in the summer looking more and more likely.

His contract does expire in the summer and it remains to be seen what Shrewsbury Town plan to do with O’Brien, but Taylor’s comments suggest he doesn’t expect to see him wear their shirt again.

Sutton United are currently bottom of League Two and O’Brien will be currently focussed on trying to drag his loan side out of danger this season, but they are six points from safety and are currently showing no signs of a fightback.