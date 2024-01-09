Yuriel Celi will not be linking up with Hull City this winter, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City signed the midfielder in January last year from Carlos A. Mannucci in the Peruvian top flight.

Celi, 21, was then loaned out to Club Universitario de Deportes to get some more experience under his belt.

His deal at Estadio Monumental is now up but HullLive report he will be staying in South America for now to continue his development.

Hull City loan latest

Celi was signed by Hull as one for the future and they will no doubt continue to keep tabs on how he is doing.

He started his career with Universitario before he was snapped up by Academia Cantolao. The Peru international, who has one cap under his belt for his country, broke into their first-team as a youngster before going on to make 60 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with nine goals.

His previous club Carlos A. Mannucci then signed him and he scored four goals in 33 outings before catching the eye of the Tigers.

Celi has played a lot of matches for someone so young but lacks experience in England, hence why it would be a risk for Liam Rosenior to bring him back and throw him straight into the team as they look to gain promotion from the Championship.

He is very much a player for down the line at the MKM Stadium and his contract runs until the summer of 2025.

The Tigers are back in action this Friday with a home clash against Norwich City. They drew 1-1 against Birmingham City in the FA Cup last time out with defender Matty Jacob scoring the equaliser on his full debut to earn a replay.