Hull City remain keen on bringing in Burnley winger Manuel Benson this month, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City want to further bolster their attacking options by bringing in a new wide player as well as incoming Liverpool loan man Fabio Carvalho.

Benson, 26, helped Burnley gain promotion to the Premier League last season but his game time with Vincent Kompany’s side has since dried up in the Premier League.

HullLive report he is high up on the Tigers’ ‘list’ of targets as they look to bring in some more reinforcements this winter.

Hull City still want Burnley man

Hull already have Scott Twine on loan from Burnley and he is enjoying plenty of opportunities at the MKM Stadium as they eye a potential swoop for his teammate now.

Landing Benson as well as Carvalho would further show that the Tigers mean business as they look to get into the play-offs.

Liam Rosenior’s ability to get the best out of young players like Liam Delap, Tyler Morton and Jaden Philogene, as well as his style of play, seems to help their recruitment these days.

Benson moved to England in 2022 and adapted well to life in a new country. He scored 13 goals in all competitions for Burnley in the last campaign, 11 of which came in the Championship.

However, he has featured only five times altogether this term and his immediate future at Turf Moor is up in the air now as he weighs up what he wants to do next.

The former Belgium youth international has played for the likes of Lierse, Genk and Royal Antwerp in the past and remains under contract with the Clarets until June 2027.

Hull are back in action on Friday night at home to Norwich City.