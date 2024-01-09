Middlesbrough take on Chelsea in their first semi-final since lifting the League Cup trophy 20 years ago. The first of the two legs kick off at the Riverside this evening.

Both sides have a number of injuries to contend with, none more so than Middlesbrough, who have the majority of their strongest XI out.

Currently head coach Michael Carrick won’t be able to select right-backs Anfernee Dijksteel or Tommy Smith. The latter, along with centre-back Darragh Lenihan are out for the season.

Given Lenihan’s absence, Carrick’s job is made even harder by the absence of fellow centre-back Paddy McNair’s untimely injury. This means Dael Fry, Rav van den Berg and Matt Clarke are their only options.

In forward areas Marcus Forss is a long-term injury and won’t be returning for a number of weeks. Whilst top scorer in the entire competition Morgan Rogers is suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards.

Number one goalkeeper Seny Dieng is away on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Riley McGree and Sammy Silvera are also away with their national side Australia, this time in the Asian Cup.

It is likely to be a similar side to what faced Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round at the weekend, but there will be an enforced change with Rogers out, but we expect to see another couple of changes.

Middlesbrough predicted XI

GK – Tom Glover

RWB – Isaiah Jones

RCB – Rav van den Berg

CB – Dael Fry

LCB – Lukas Engel

LWB – Alex Bangura

RCM – Hayden Hackney

CM – Jonny Howson

LCM – Dan Barlaser

SS – Sam Greenwood

ST – Emmanuel Latte Lath

We expect to see Fry return to the side, with Clarke dropping to the bench. Clarke performed well against Aston Villa however and could play instead of Engel in the heart of defence along with van den Berg and Fry, or instead of Bangura with Engel going out to left wing-back.

Further forwards, Howson showed his class on Saturday evening when coming on from the bench and we expect the club captain to come in for the suspended Rogers, shifting the formation from 5-2-3 to 5-3-2 for more defensive solidity, with Greenwood coming inside to play off a central striker.

Up front there could be rotation with ‘defender’s nightmare’ Latte Lath replacing Josh Coburn. Again he performed well against the Villans, but Latte Lath’s pace can cause even the best defences problems and we expect to see him lead the line.