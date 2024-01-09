Bolton Wanderers have been on many lips across the first week of the transfer window as they target promotion this season.

Bolton Wanderers sit 2nd in the League One table and are just a couple of points behind Portsmouth with a game in hand. Ian Evatt’s side are in a strong position to go on and earn promotion this season, but they aren’t resting on their laurels.

Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a fair few names so far this month and their intentions seem clear to see.

It’s good to see the club wanting to improve still despite their strong performances so far in League One this season. It’s a sign Evatt’s men aren’t getting complacent.

Recent reports have seen Bolton Wanderers linked with Ronan Hale. The 25-year-old forward currently plays in Ireland and has eight goals so far this season. Portsmouth, Wrexham and Blackpool are just a few other sides credited with interest in a deal which looks like it would be a hard one to pull off.

The links to Hale likely came about after it was said that Bolton Wanderers had missed out on Luton Town striker Joe Taylor who is set to join Lincoln City on loan. The striker enjoyed a good time in League Two, but is now set to be tested in the third tier.

Continuing the theme, Niall Ennis is another striker who has been linked with Bolton Wanderers. Once again they face competition with Barnsley and Charlton Athletic also keeping tabs on the Blackburn Rovers man, but Bolton Wanderers arguably have more pulling power given their league position.

Former Aston Villa man Josh Onomah is another name who is said to be on Evatt’s side’s radar this month. He is currently without a club and therefore a deal could be done outside of this month.

Bolton Wanderers have also had a bid rejected for Ipswich Town man Idris El Mizouni. The midfielder impressed last season in League Two and his form has led to interest from the third tier. The bids were said to be low six-figure bids and Ipswich Town are currently holding out for more.

Elsewhere, Dion Charles has been linked with a move away from Bolton Wanderers this month. A report named Hull City and Swansea City as two sides interested in Evatt’s striker. Liam Rosenior has since come out and squashed the reports linking the Tigers to Evatt, but a move away to another club can’t be ruled out this month.