Doncaster Rovers are set to sign the midfielder on a temporary deal until the end of the season as they look to climb up the League Two table.

Craig, 20, has been on the books at Tottenham since 2015 after joining them from Watford.

Football London claim he is heading up north to Yorkshire now as he looks to get some experience under his belt in the Football League with Grant McCann’s side.

New face incoming at Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster will hope that Craig can inject some quality into their midfield department.

He is yet to leave Spurs and this would be his first loan move away from the Premier League giants as they aim to boost his development in the fourth tier.

The teenager, who is a Scotland youth international, has risen up through the ranks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has represented the London outfit at various different levels over recent years.

Craig was handed his first professional contract back in 2021 and his deal was extended last summer until 2026.

The Barnet-born man made his senior debut last year May in a league fixture against Leeds United and that is his first and only Spurs appearance to date.

Doncaster are sat in 19th place in the table and are 11 points above the drop zone. It hasn’t been the best season so far for them and they will be eager to turn their fortunes around soon.

McCann’s men were beaten 3-1 by Harrogate Town last time out and have the chance to bounce back this weekend as they prepare to take on Newport County at home.