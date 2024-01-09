Coventry City have offered Callum O’Hare a new contract, as per Coventry Live.

Coventry City sit 8th in the Championship table after a good run of form saw them climb from the bottom half to within three points of the top six.

O’Hare, 25, has played 13 games in the league so far for Mark Robins’ side scoring three and assisting one.

He was a standout performer last time around featuring in 45 Championship games and contributing to 13 goals from midfield.

The dynamic midfielder signed a new contract two years ago and that runs out this summer.

He was recently asked about the contract situation and O’Hare was more focussed on making a return from being injured.

However, it now seems a new deal has been offered to him, but whether or not it’s enough for him to accept is another question.

Pivotal negotiations

O’Hare is one of the Sky Blues’ best players and on his day, one of the best in the division.

He has more than proven himself as a top quality second tier player and that warrants a high-end contract.

At 25-year-old he is beginning to mature in the game and he is nearly hitting his prime. His performances will undoubtedly have caught the eye of other sides in recent times and should a new contract not be sorted out, Coventry City risk losing him on a free which would be horrendous.

Robins has done well to turn Coventry City’s season around, but there is a long way to go and they must stay within touching distance of the top six.

If Coventry City can keep O’Hare fit for the remainder of this season then there is no reason why they can’t make it back-to-back play-off finishes.

Up next is a rivalry clash at home against league leaders Leicester City.