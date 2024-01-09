Leeds United sit 4th in the Championship table and despite looking likely to climb into the top two at one stage recently, Daniel Farke’s team have now fell behind with a top six move looking most likely.

Farke’s side have been slightly inconsistent this season. The January window came at the right time for them to reinforce their squad, but it doesn’t seem as if they are going to be as busy as they would need to be to get a top two finish.

That being said there have been plenty of players linked with a move to and away from Elland Road so far.

Joe Gelhardt is a wanted man. Plymouth Argyle are the latest side to take interest in the attacker. He spent part of last season on loan at Sunderland and has a fair amount of second tier experience now. However, he isn’t getting regular game time at Leeds United and may end up leaving this month.

Star winger Crysencio Summerville has been eyed by several Premier League sides after an impressive first half of the season. Aston Villa and Brighton were linked in the past alongside Newcastle United. And it is now Liverpool who are the newest team linked. The report states a fee of around £30million would be needed though to pry him away from Elland Road.

One area Farke’s side lack depth is full back. Darren Witcoop claimed Burnley defender Connor Roberts could be a potential solution to this problem for Farke’s squad and amid the reports that long-standing Leeds United man Luke Ayling is wanted by Middlesbrough, further depth is pivotal at the back.

Reports from Italy continue to link Wilfried Gnonto with a move away from the club this month. It was somewhat of a surprise when he stayed in the summer, and it is definitely no shock he has been linked with a move away already this January. Everton are said to still hold interest in the attacker and a deal is being worked on.

Bartłomiej Drągowski and Josh Doig are two options from Italy who are on Leeds United’s radar this month. However, they do face competition with the former also wanted by Hull City and the latter targeted by Scottish giants Rangers.

Bright Osayi-Samuel could be an option for Leeds United to bolster their defensive depth given the reports that many of their men are wanted elsewhere. The Fenerbahce man is also wanted by Wolves and Crystal Palace and that may make a deal hard, but if Farke’s side can offer the right game time assurances, they may stand a chance.

Chelsea prospect Andrey Santos is reportedly heading to one of either Leeds United or Ipswich Town this month following his brief loan spell at Nottingham Forest this season.

Fabio Carvalho was a Leeds United target, but it seems he is set to move to Hull City.

Robin Koch has agreed a permanent deal with Frankfurt and following his recall back to Tottenham Hotspur, Djed Spence is on Genoa’s radar ahead of a potential loan move to Italy.