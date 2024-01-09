Hull City are reluctant to lose Greg Docherty in this transfer window, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City have a decision to make regarding the future of the midfielder amid interest from elsewhere.

Docherty, 27, is wanted by League One pair Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers according to The Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop on X.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by HullLive, the Tigers are not ‘keen’ on letting him leave right now with Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore away at AFCON with Ivory Coast and Mali respectively.

Hull would be short of options in the heart of midfield if they were to let Docherty head out the exit door this winter.

Although he isn’t guaranteed regular starts at the MKM Stadium anymore due to fierce competition for a place in the starting XI from players like Seri, Traore, Regan Slater and Tyler Morton, he still provides useful competition and depth in the middle of the park.

The Tigers may need him as cover as they eye a place in the Championship play-offs this term. They are currently outside the top six by a single point.

Docherty is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in June meaning Liam Rosenior has a big decision to make regarding his long-term future in East Yorkshire.

The Scotsman joined Hull back in 2020 following their relegation from the second tier under Grant McCann but helped them win an immediate promotion in his first year. He has played 136 games for them in all competitions to date, 10 of which have come this term.