Cardiff City are keen to add some creativity to their midfield in January, with Trabzonspor’s Enis Bardhi the latest to be linked, according to reports in his native Macedonia.

Cardiff City currently have summer arrival Aaron Ramsey on the sidelines due to injury and so Erol Bulut is keen to address the lack of spark in the Bluebirds midfield. The January transfer window presents the club with the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Now into the second week of the window, Bulut’s side are yet to make a new signing. They sit in 9th position after 26 games played, yet are just three points off a place in the top six. In order to bridge the gap, their recruitment in the coming weeks will need to improve their squad.

One player they have identified according to reputable Macedonian publication Time Balkan, Trabzonspor midfielder Bardhi is a player Cardiff City have taken a keen interest in. The 28-year-old is very experienced, having made 57 appearances for his country and having played the majority of his career in Spain with La Liga side Levante.

A huge coup

If Cardiff City could get a deal over the line for Bardhi, this would be a huge coup. The Bluebirds are in need of some creativity from midfield and the North Macedonian could well provide that creative spark they are looking for.

Ramsey’s injury is unfortunate and he is expected to be out of action for longer than first anticipated. Given he is such an important part of the first-team squad, it is a position which will be priority in the January transfer window and Bardhi fits the bill.

He is experienced given his number of caps at international level and having played in one of Europe’s top five leagues with Levante in La Liga. If Bulut’s side can secure the swoop, he would improve their squad and help them push up the table and potentially into the play-off places.