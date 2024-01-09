Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Charlton Athletic have all been credited with loan interest in Blackburn Rovers man Niall Ennis, as per Alan Nixon.

Bolton Wanderers are one of the favourites to earn promotion out of League One this season. They sit second in the League One table and are just two points behind Portsmouth with two games in hand.

Barnsley have similar aspirations, but they will have to go through the play-offs, whilst Charlton Athletic are down in 13th.

The Addicks’ season is similar to that of Blackburn Rovers’ so far and they are 17th in the second tier.

They signed Ennis from Plymouth Argyle in the summer, but he’s struggled for game time and a move back to the third tier appears to be on the cards.

Nixon said on his Patreon a trio of League One clubs were monitoring him ahead of a potential loan move this window.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Finding his feet

Ennis, 24, is yet to score for Blackburn Rovers in 11 Championship outings.

However, he is a solid goalscorer in the league below. Last season he managed 12 goals and six assists for Plymouth Argyle who earned promotion to the Championship and the year before that he managed eight goal contributions in 25 games.

A move back to a league he knows all too well would be a good move for both parties. One of the interested clubs would be getting a good attacking addition, whilst Ennis should be able to build up his confidence before a potential return to Ewood Park in the summer where he can once again fight to prove himself in the Championship.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are struggling this season and despite Ennis not really contributing much so far, their focus should be on strengthening before they let anyone go this month.

Rovers finished 7th last season, missing out on the top six on goal difference and there is expectation that they will return to this sort of form next year.