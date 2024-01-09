Blackpool are sat in 8th position in the League One table as they look to get into the play-offs.

Blackpool are currently four points off the top six following their 2-0 win over Lincoln City in their last league outing.

The Tangerines have the opportunity to bolster their squad with the January transfer window open for business.

They are said to be interested in Crewe Alexandra defender Connor O’Riordan along with Preston North End, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph. However, Blackburn Rovers are poised to win the race for his signature in a deal worth £500,000.

Neil Critchley’s side are apparently keen on bringing in Liverpool forward Harvey Blair on loan for the second-half of this season to boost their options going forward, according to the Daily Mail.

Fellow third tier outfit Leyton Orient have also been mentioned as a potential suitor, along with some unnamed teams in Denmark and Belgium. Portsmouth were linked with him last summer but aren’t believed to be pursuing him anymore.

Football Insider claim Blackpool are eyeing a swoop for Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale this winter along with the likes of Derby County, Portsmouth, Peterborough United, Bolton Wanderers and Wrexham.

Hale, 25, played for Birmingham City as a youngster from 2016 to 2019. He has also been on the books at Crusaders, St Pat’s and Larne in the past.

The Seasiders are still ‘waiting’ to see if Huddersfield Town will recall Jordan Rhodes from his loan this month, as detailed in a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

Winger Rob Apter has returned to Bloomfield Road following his impressive spell at Tranmere Rovers in League Two. Meanwhile, the Tangerines have completed the addition of left-back Hayden Coulson on a temporary basis from Middlesbrough.