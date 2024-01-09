Watford are currently positioned in 10th place in the Championship table with 36 points on the board.

Watford are four points off the play-offs and have the chance to bolster their ranks with the January transfer window open for business.

Valerien Ismael’s side beat Chesterfield 2-1 in the FA Cup last time out and face QPR away in the league this weekend.

The Hornets have been linked with a move for Dundee United midfielder Lewis O’Donnell this winter, as per a report by Daily Record. Fellow second tier outfit Norwich City have also been credited with an interest as well as Burnley in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye playing on loan at Kelty Hearts this season. He is out of contract this summer and his current club risk losing him for nothing if they don’t cash in on him this month.

Midfielder Imran Louza is reportedly on the radar of Metz. According to Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 team have held talks with him over a potential loan switch.

The Morocco international, who has 15 caps under his belt for his country to date, has been on the books at Vicarage Road since 2021. He has played 15 times so far this campaign.

Aston Villa defender Lamare Bogarde is said to be on Ismael’s radar. Football Insider claim Southampton and Cardiff City are also admirers of the 20-year-old who has spent time away from Villa Park at Bristol Rovers to boost his development over recent times.

Watford are believed to be eyeing a swoop for Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel. Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) report he is on their watchlist, despite being 32-years-old now.

The Hornets will be hoping they can keep hold of youngster Yaser Asprilla before the deadline. However, Mais Futebol suggest Sporting Lisbon like him.