Bolton Wanderers are among the numerous sides to have been linked with Luton Town striker Joe Taylor this winter, but he looks to be heading elsewhere.

Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United, Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City were all said to be pursuing Taylor in a report from Football Insider at the start of the month. The 21-year-old impressed with Colchester United over the first half of the season, with Luton Town opting to recall him ahead of a move to a higher league.

It has since been said that Lincoln City loan has been agreed. Bolton Wanderers will have to cross his name off the list of targets, so here are three alternative options Ian Evatt and co should consider…

Mateo Joseph – Leeds United

20-year-old Joseph has found chances hard to come by this season, though injuries have seen him make some substitute appearances in recent weeks. He’s had an impressive goalscoring record at youth level and it seems the next step will be to find him regular first-team football.

Bolton Wanderers could offer him that in League One, further bolstering their attacking ranks with a loan swoop.

Jude Soonsup-Bell – Tottenham Hotspur

Soonsup-Bell’s return of nine goals and five assists in 12 games this season has drawn interest from EFL clubs. He’s yet to taste senior football on a regular basis but the former Chelsea youngster could definitely manage a move to the third-tier.

He mainly plays as a striker but also offers his services on either the left or right-wing. That would bring some valuable versatility to Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers ranks.

Divin Mubama – West Ham

Last but not least is Mubama, who has found chances with West Ham. He’s played 10 times for the first-team this season but the vast majority have been off the bench, so a loan for some meaningful game time may not be out of the question.

The 19-year-old is another youngster who has been prolific in academy football and now, he’s just looking for a chance to prove himself on the senior stage.