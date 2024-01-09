Blackburn Rovers have been linked with Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt, but it might not prove the easiest deal to do this winter.

Blackburn Rovers were linked with Gelhardt in a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon over the weekend. It was noted that Leeds United will want a contribution close to his full wages though, and new interest has emerged too.

Celtic and Rangers were said to be keen in the Daily Mail, while the earlier mentioned Nixon has said Plymouth Argyle are also interested.

With that said, it could be wise for Blackburn Rovers to consider some alternatives. Here, we put forward three the club should eye…

Sekou Mara – Southampton

The market isn’t exactly brimming with strikers who could be signed on loans, so Blackburn Rovers will have to be opportunistic. Mara has started only one Championship game this season, and a move to a second-tier rival would allow him to continue developing at the same level with better opportunities of regular game time.

We’ve seen glimpses of what Mara is capable of with Southampton and a decent return with Bordeaux as a youngster shows he has got what it takes to perform in the senior game. A regular run in the team could be just what he needs, and Rovers could offer him that.

Junior Adamu – SC Freiburg

Blackburn Rovers have dipped into the German market for transfers before and with numerous teams eyeing striker signings this month, it could be wise to look abroad. One player who could be an intriguing option is 22-year-old Adamu.

He only joined Freiburg in the summer but having played only 82 minutes of Bundesliga football across 12 substitute appearances, the forward could benefit from a chance elsewhere. Adamu’s record in Austria was impressive and he could be a real threat in the Championship.

Kieffer Moore – Bournemouth

Last but not least is Bournemouth’s towering striker Moore. He’s got other second-tier interest but with a move on the cards, Blackburn Rovers should chuck their name into the hat.

Moore is vastly more experienced at this level and he’s a proven goalscorer too. The aerial presence he offers is just about unmatched and he would be a low-risk signing, though the rival interest could make it a tricky deal to do.