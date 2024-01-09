Leeds United are among the clubs to have been linked with Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho recently, but it seems he’ll be heading elsewhere.

Leeds United were mentioned as admirers of Portuguese no.10 Carvalho but there have been increasing reports regarding a move to Hull City. It seems the Tigers are set to win the fight, with the Whites still in need of some added depth in attacking midfield.

With that said, here are three attacking midfielders Leeds United should consider targeting as Carvalho heads for Humberside…

Matheus Franca – Crystal Palace

19-year-old Brazilian playmaker Franca arrived at Selhurst Park with a big reputation but he’s found limited chances since his arrival. He’s proven his abilities with Flamengo before and is certainly a top prospect, but with game time eluding him, a loan could be beneficial.

Franca would add to the trickery and dynamism in Leeds United’s attacking ranks, offering his services as a no.10 or winger.

Cameron Puertas – Union SG

Puertas has been a crucial player for top talent spotters Union SG in Belgium. He’s returned six goals and 15 assists in 29 games this season and would provide Daniel Farke with a real natural midfield playmaker.

Union SG dropped out of the Europa League and while they’re still in the Europa Conference, the chance to join a big club with Premier League ambitions like Leeds United could prove to be an attractive prospect.

Elliot Anderson – Newcastle United

A loan deal for Anderson may not be doable, but it’s worth asking the question for Leeds United at least. The midfielder has been out with a back injury and is still sidelined but an enquiry later in the window when he’s closer to fitness could be worthwhile.

He’s a strong dribbler who can play as an attacking or central midfielder, also thriving on the left in a previous stint with Bristol Rovers. Newcastle United’s drop out of the EFL Cup and Champions League could mean opportunities are a little more limited when he’s back, so a loan to a top Championship club could be ideal.