Sunderland will be looking to add reinforcements to their squad this month to boost their chances of a top six finish.

Sunderland currently sit 6th in the Championship table, but things are tight and can change quickly. Michael Beale is still fresh in the post at Sunderland and he already finds himself in a position where he needs to convince fans he is the right man to take the club forward.

The Black Cats have seen a plethora of naems linked with them so far, but there have been a few names linked away as well.

One of those linked with a move to Sunderland is Alan Virginius. The young French winger appears to be on the brink of moving to Clermont Foot though and Sunderland could do with more depth in that area.

With that in mind, here are three alternatives to Virginius Sunderland should consider.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Linked with a move to the north east in the summer, Rak-Sakyi was the subject of strong interest in the second and third tier.

He remained at Crystal Palace though and the 21-year-old has only played in six top flight games so far.

It remains to be seen whether he will be given the green light to leave this month, but if he is he would be a solid option for Beale’s squad. He managed 23 goal contributions in 43 League One games in the 2022/23 season with Charlton Athletic and appears ready for a chance in the Championship.

Amad Diallo

The Manchester United man spent last season on loan at Sunderland.

He scored 14 and assisted three in the Championship for Sunderland as they finished 6th in the league. Many fans want to see a return and Sunderland are one of a couple of sides said to hold interest.

But, it remains to be seen whether he will be allowed to leave Old Trafford this month as he could have a role to play for Manchester United in the second half of the campaign.

Mao Hosoya

This is more of a left-field suggestion and the Japanese international is a striker.

But, signing a striker would allow Beale to use Rusyn either as a second striker or a winger when needed and more options could be handy heading into a busy part of the campaign.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals in the Japanese league in 2023 and was linked with a move to Sunderland back in December.