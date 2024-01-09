Recent Leeds United loanee Djed Spence has since returned to parent club Tottenham, but is now on the radar of Serie A side Genoa ahead of a proposed loan move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds United signed Spence from Tottenham in the summer but an untimely injury just weeks into the season saw him out of action for 11 games. Upon his return he found it increasingly difficult to find a place in the starting eleven, given the likes of Archie Gray, Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton were ahead of him in the pecking order.

An opportunity soon arose with the injuries at left-back, but having started six games in this position he was substituted in all six. The 23-year-old didn’t necessarily do enough to warrant a place in the team with the Whites soon terminating the loan.

Manager Daniel Farke appeared to question the player’s attitude in an interview which appeared on The Daily Mail, citing his ‘professionalism’, ‘discipline’, ‘workload’, as a factor in the decision, as well as questioning his ‘positivity’ and commitment.

However, as per Romano, Spence could be on the move again almost immediately. With Spurs set to submit an offer for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, the former Leeds United loanee could be sent in the opposite direction.

🚨⚪️ Tottenham official proposal for Radu Dragusin has been sent to Genoa, as expected. €25m fixed fee, €5m add-ons. New exclusive detail: Djed Spence on loan to Genoa from #THFC. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 All parties are working to get the deal done and sealed now as Bayern have not sent bid yet. pic.twitter.com/LqTwEUU165 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2024

A good move

Spence needs to reignite his career. A move to Spurs hasn’t been successful and neither were his loan moves to Rennes and Leeds United. Therefore, a change of scenery is needed for him to get back on track and fulfil his potential.

A number of managers have questioned his attitude, with former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock, former Spurs boss Antonio Conte and now Farke all mentioning similar issues with the player. In order for him to succeed this will need to be addressed by the player.

Yet playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues isn’t necessarily a reality check for Spence. If he does secure a switch to Genoa, it will allow him to play against top players and compete at a higher level than he was previously with Leeds United in the Championship.