West Brom and Cardiff City are both interested in Fenerbahce striker Umut Nayir, according to Turkish reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

West Brom and Cardiff City will both be hopeful of fighting for a place in the Championship play-offs over the second half of the season. The Baggies sit in 5th and while the Bluebirds’ tough end to 2024 has seen them slip a little, they’re still 9th in the table and three points off the top six.

Now, with both sides looking to battle for a play-off spot, it seems they could be set to fight it out in the transfer market too.

Turkish reporter Sabuncuoglu has said on X that the second-tier pair are both keen on Fenerbahce striker Umut Nayir. He only joined the Super Lig giants in the summer but amid a struggle for form and game time, it seems a move could be on the cards and West Brom and Cardiff City are interested.

Nayir returned 18 goals in 33 games with strugglers Umraniyespor last season, earning a Turkey call-up and a Fenerbahce move. However, he’s played only 12 times for the club this season, scoring none.

Better options available?

The Nayir of last season was a dangerous striker who earned international recognition for his performances. He scored his first goal in his fourth cap for Turkey against Wales too.

This season though, he’s not found the back of the net once. Nayir has played 12 times and all have been off the bench.

As a 30-year-old struggling for form, you can’t help but feel there are more attractive options out there for West Brom and Cardiff City. Nayir could be a real asset if he could find the form of last season and with Erol Bulut in charge in South Wales, there is a link there that could bear fruit. However, time will tell if this new link develops into anything with both sides sure to be weighing up plenty of options.