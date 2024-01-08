Watford are believed to be interested in Sassuolo forward Gregoire Defrel, but the Championship side do face competition from Serie A, according to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

Watford were previously linked to the 32-year-old back in 2019 when he was at Sassuolo during a previous spell. Instead he opted to depart for Roma, where he played 20 games across the season, finding the net just once.

He has since returned to Sassuolo, but could be on his way out. Watford are believed to be one of a number of clubs interested in signing him according to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness). However, the Championship side do face competition from the Serie A trio of Cagliari, Empoli and Salernitana.

The report also states that the deal could be part of a ‘long-distance swap’. Given Watford owners the Pozzo family also own Serie A outfit Udinese, current Udinese and former Watford defender Adam Masina could be on his way to Sassuolo, and so the Pozzo family will be part of discussions going either way.

Defrel is not the answer

Since making the permanent switch to Sassuolo in 2020, Defrel has scored just seven goals in 101 league appearances. Although he may fit the bill in terms of playing style and stature of what Hornets boss Valerien Ismael wants in a striker, they also need to be able to score, and Defrel hasn’t shown he can do this consistently in the past four years at Sassuolo.

Watford would be better looking at the Premier League loan market as they did in the 2022/23 campaign with then-Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis. They could also look into players with Championship experience to make sure they adapt quicker and to help them bridge the gap between themselves and the top six.

Defrel has plenty of suitors and has spent his entire career in Italy, therefore a sideways move to a team in Serie A such as to one of the linked sides Cagliari, Empoli or Salernitana seems far more likely than making the switch to England and to Watford.