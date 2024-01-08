, Two midfielders eyed and more: Derby County transfer news from the first week of the window

Derby County will be hoping to strengthen their promotion bid with some new signings in the January transfer window.

Derby County sit 4th in the table after bouncing back from the New Year’s Day defeat to Peterborough United with a League One win over Fleetwood Town at the weekend. While the focus will be on maintaining the promotion push, there is transfer business to be done this month too.

There have been rumours of both incomings and outgoings over the first week of the window, with key players of interest elsewhere. Max Bird is no stranger to attention from higher leagues but the Rams insist that the midfield star is not for sale, despite the fact his contract is up in the summer.

The same goes for Eiran Cashin, who has seen a one-year contract extension triggered. That keeps him onboard until the end of the 2024/25 season and protects Derby County from losing him on the cheap this year amid interest in his services.

However, one player who could make a move away from Pride Park this month is academy starlet Dajaune Brown. Derbyshire Live has said that the Rams could consider letting him out on a temporary basis for senior experience, with National League sides previously keen.

In terms of other dealings, Paul Warne has confirmed that talks are ongoing to keep Tyreece John-Jules for the entire season. The forward is only on loan until this month as it stands but discussions have taken place with Arsenal over an extension of his stay.

It seems a new midfielder is on the Derby County shopping list too. Reading’s summer signing Charlie Savage is said to be a target for Warne and co, though Stockport County and an unnamed Championship club are also admirers of the 20-year-old talent.

Sheffield United midfielder Ollie Arblaster is also a target after his return from a thoroughly successful Port Vale loan. However, an injury means Derby will have to wait until later in the month to see if that’s a doable deal.