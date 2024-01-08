Blackburn Rovers academy graduate Wharton is among the EFL’s most promising young players. He’s become a regular under Jon Dahl Tomasson and has already played 49 times for the club, with 27 appearances coming this season.

He’s been a mainstay in the middle of the park alongside Sondre Tronstad and as he continues to impress, fresh claims of Premier League interest have emerged.

Football Insider reports that Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are stepping up their interest in Wharton. Spurs scouts are said to have been watching the Blackburn Rovers star regularly and they believe he can be a top player in the years to come. Crystal Palace, who have been linked before, are also mentioned as a side to have watched the teenager on a frequent basis.

Speculation continues

Blackburn Rovers starlet Wharton has long drawn interest from top clubs. It’s not the first time any of Spurs, Everton or Crystal Palace have been linked with the 19-year-old and given his trajectory, it almost certainly won’t be the last.

The Football Insider report says that Rovers will demand ‘top dollar’ and that a winter move is unlikely. Director of football Gregg Broughton has previously made this clear himself regarding the price tag, with Wharton a valuable player and a top asset in terms of his ability and the fee he could land the club in the future.

When the time comes for Blackburn Rovers to cash in, whoever secures his services will be getting a top, top talent. For now though, the Championship side will be keen to retain his services unless the aforementioned big money bid comes in.