Blackburn Rovers endured a challenging end to 2023 with their poor form seeing them slip down the Championship table, dampening spirits at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers are without a win in five in the Championship, leaving them 17th in the table. An FA Cup win over Cambridge United will hopefully boost confidence though, while new signings will increase Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side’s chances of pushing back up the league.

It’s been a busy start to the January transfer window too, with plenty of moves in and out of Ewood Park already confirmed. Starting with outgoings, there have been some surprise ones.

Club captain Lewis Travis made a loan move to Ipswich Town last week, joining for the rest of the season. The switch surprised many but given a decrease in game time of late, he’ll now try his luck with the promotion hopefuls.

Jordan Eastham and Ethan Walker have also made new loan moves, joining Hyde United and Oldham Athletic respectively on deals until the summer. Midfielder John Buckley meanwhile has returned from Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday, while Jack Vale has been brought back from his Lincoln City loan too.

Loaned-in centre-back James Hill will see his Blackburn Rovers stint ended early in a move that the Lancashire Telegraph first reported.

Speculation also surrounds the future of injured striker Sam Gallagher. His deal is up this summer and while Blackburn Rovers will likely trigger a 12-month extension clause if he remains at the club, they are willing to sell him at the right price, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Gallagher has interest too, as does teenage star Rory Finneran. Football Insider has said he’s on Newcastle United’s radar as they look to add another top prospect to their academy ranks.

Finally onto some incomings, two signings have already been made. Yasin Ayari has arrived on loan from Brighton while Ben Chrisene has signed from Aston Villa, also on a temporary basis.

There’s players who have been linked with Blackburn Rovers too. The club are working on a £500,000 deal for Crewe Alexandra centre-back Connor O’Riordan and Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden is on the radars of Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday.

Last but not least, earlier mentioned reporter Nixon has also said on his Patreon that Leeds United pair Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell are both targets at Ewood Park. However, the Whites’ want near their full salaries paid.