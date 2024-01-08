Stoke City are prepared to listen to offers for first-team midfield trio Lewis Baker, Daniel Johnson and Ben Pearson in order to free up space for new signings, according to TEAMtalk.

Stoke City have started the campaign with mixed fortunes, winning seven, drawing eight and losing 11 of their 26 games so far. Despite being down in 19th place and just four places above the drop zone they are seven points clear of the bottom three and just 11 points off the top six.

They will be looking to put a run together and for some consistency between now and the end of the season and with new boss Steven Schumacher at the helm, will look to the January transfer window as a perfect opportunity to get new faces through the door and add some impetus to improve their performances on the pitch.

In order to do this they may need to sell, and according to TEAMtalk, Stoke City are open to offers for Baker, Johnson and Pearson this month. All three players have been a part of the first-team fold when fit, but it would seem Schumacher feels their futures lie elsewhere.

Shouldn’t be the priority

Improving Stoke City’s midfield should not be the priority for the new Potters boss. Their strike force has been their downfall this season, with their top-scoring striker Ryan Mmaee having just four goals. Tyrese Campbell, Wesley Moraes, Dwight Gayle and Nathan Lowe combined have just three goals.

Therefore, listening to offers for three first-team players is one thing but for the trio to all be in the same position seems counterproductive. Baker, Johnson and Pearson could certainly help provide for a new centre-forward, which is where Stoke City should be looking to recruit rather than in midfield.

However, if they do get bids coming in for one or two of the three who are up for sale, keeping one or two would help whilst also increasing their transfer kitty to improve their squad, and improving their selection of strikers.