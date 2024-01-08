Stoke City are set to sign Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle, who is set for a medical with the club, according to reporter John Percy.

Stoke City have not had the best season to date, struggling with lack of home form and consistency. Indeed, it is inconsistency that is costing them a better league position than they occupy at the moment.

Stoke City are unbeaten in their last six Championship games after an encouraging start to Steven Schumacher’s tenure, with a record of five draws and a single win in that run. However, that is only good enough to see the Potters sit 19th in the table.

With 20 games still left in the season, the January transfer window is often key for all clubs. Stoke City will be looking to avoid being dragged into a relegation dogfight. They are only seven points away from the drop zone.

Now, Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy says that Schumacher’s side are closing in on another new signing. Wolves midfielder Cundle, who has spent the season in the second-tier with Schumacher’s former club Plymouth Argyle. Cundle is now ‘set for a medical’ ahead of an imminent move to Stoke City, Percy reports.

Another new signing imminent at Stoke. #Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle is set for a medical ahead of a loan move. Cundle was on loan at Plymouth but has been recalled to join up again with Steven Schumacher. Stoke v Plymouth on April 20 is going to be tasty.. #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 7, 2024

Cundle’s January swap

Cundle has been with Wolves since 2014, progressing through their ranks and into the senior game.

His time with the Black Country club has seen him make 95 appearances for their U18 and U21 sides, scoring a total of 14 goals and providing 17 assists. He has made seven appearances for the first-team, including four Premier League outings.

He scored five goals and registered six assists during his half-season loan with Plymouth Argyle, but he’ll now swap to the Bet365 Stadium to reunite with Schumacher after 23 Championship games for the Pilgrims.

It wasn’t an issue of game time that has seen his recall by Wolves and what looks to be a move north to the potteries and Stoke City. He will link up with Schumacher who coached him at Plymouth before leaving them in December 2023 to become Stoke manager.

Proven with Plymouth at Championship level, Wolves midfielder Cundle will be a definite asset for Stoke City across the rest of this season.