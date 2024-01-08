Stevenage are close to signing MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray after he turned down Carlisle United, reports Alan Nixon.

Stevenage are poised to land the experienced stopper to bolster their options between the sticks ahead of the second-half of the season.

MacGillivray, 30, only joined MK Dons last summer but is now reportedly heading out the exit door already.

According to reporter Nixon on his Patreon, Steve Evans is set to lure him to Hertfordshire to bring in more competition for his number one spot.

Stevenage close to landing MK Dons man after Carlisle United snub

MacGillivray has made 25 appearances during the first-half of this campaign for MK Dons and has kept six clean sheets.

He played in non-league for Harrogate Railway Athletic, Staylbridge Celtic and Harrogate Town as a youngster before Walsall snapped him up in 2014.

The Scotsman has since gone on to have spells at Shrewsbury Town, Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Burton Albion before cutting ties with the latter at the end of last term when his contract expired, prior to his switch to the Dons.

Stevenage are eyeing promotion to the Championship against the odds and are currently sat in 7th position in the table. They are only outside the play-offs on goal difference.

If they can get a deal over the line for MacGillivray, he would battle with Taye Ashby-Hammond for their first choice goalkeeping position.

As for Carlisle, they will need to look elsewhere for a ‘keeper. Paul Simpson currently has Tomas Holy and youngster Gabriel Breeze as his two options.

Missing out on MacGillivray would be a blow but their geographical location may have been their disadvantage in this particular pursuit.