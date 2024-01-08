Southampton boss Russell Martin has admitted the chances of a permanent deal for Newcastle United loanee Ryan Fraser this month are ‘low’.

Southampton recruited winger Fraser on loan from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window. He’d fallen far down the pecking order with the Magpies and moved on in a bid to find game time away from St. James’ Park.

While the Scot has only started four Championship games, he’s played a part in all but one league game since his arrival. Overall, he’s managed six goals and two assists in 23 appearances across all competitions, starting for the first time since November in the FA Cup win over Walsall at the weekend.

Fraser managed two goals and an assist in the 4-0 win over League Two opposition and post-game, the loan man’s efforts prompted questions over a permanent deal.

As quoted by the Daily Echo though, Southampton boss Martin admitted that despite interest from both sides, a permanent deal this month is unlikely. He said:

“I don’t know, it’s out of my remit really.

“Would I like to make it permanent? Yes. The chance of that happening I think, because of the finances involved, the timing and his situation, is low. I don’t know if it will be feasible right now but he just needs to keep doing what he is doing, he is in a really good place and enjoying it.

“We will see but I am pretty sure he would love to stay here beyond this season.”

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

One for the summer?

While circumstances may not allow for a permanent move this month, you can’t help but feel this is one that could be done in the summer. It could depend on just how Southampton’s promotion bid pans out but if they’ve got the money for it, Fraser would be a feasible signing.

He’s not got a place in Eddie Howe’s plans at Newcastle United. He’ll return to the north east with a year left on his contract too, so the Magpies will welcome the opportunity to get a fee for Fraser and his wages off the books.

Southampton have offered Fraser some much-desired game time this season and if starting opportunities start to ramp up, you can’t help but feel it’s a move that will really appeal to him too. His Walsall display and brace off the bench against Swansea City on Boxing Day has shown just what he can bring to Martin’s ranks, but it could be a case of waiting until the summer for a long-term agreement.