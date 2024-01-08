Southampton are targeting a move for former striker Danny Ings, although the West Ham United man isn’t keen on dropping down to the Championship, according to The Athletic.

Southampton have a number of options in forward areas as things stand, with Adam Armstrong, Carlos Alcaraz, Che Adams, Ross Stewart and Sekou Mara at Russell Martin’s disposal. However, given the uncertainty surrounding Adams and Mara, they are looking for reinforcements in the January transfer window.

According to The Athletic, they are plotting an ambitious move for Ings. The West Ham United looks to be edging closer towards the exit door given a lack of appearances this season, putting several sides on high alert.

However, not only do the Saints face competition from Premier League side Wolves, but Ings doesn’t have any desire to move to a side in the Championship, with his preference being to remain in the top flight.

A blow for Southampton

It may have been deemed an ambitious pursuit from the outset, and rightfully so. Ings is a player who has competed in the Premier League for the past 10 years and for him to want to remain playing at the highest level should come as no surprise to Southampton.

Despite him being surplus to requirements at the London Stadium, interest from Wolves looks to be a huge factor in shunning the Saints. If he was to move in January then a sideways step to another Premier League side looks the most likely outcome.

However, should Wolves drop out of the running, or should there be no other interest from a top flight side, either Ings would stand by and fight for his place at West Ham United with his contract running down, or he may have to bite the bullet and take a step down into the second tier with the hope he would secure promotion with Southampton, or any other interested side.