Sheffield Wednesday have been given permission to enter talks with West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry, as per a report from The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are on the hunt for new signings this month as Danny Rohl takes charge of his first transfer window in charge at Hillsborough. The Owls will have their targets and one linked in recent reports is West Ham man Coventry.

The 23-year-old is now in the last six months of his deal with the Hammers and has had interest from elsewhere. League One side Charlton Athletic are among those also linked, but fresh claims have now emerged regarding Wednesday’s pursuit.

The Star reports that Sheffield Wednesday have been given permission to hold talks with Coventry, and will do so this week. West Ham are open to a permanent exit but the Owls’ preference is not yet known.

League One clubs, a Championship relegation rival and a side in Holland are also interested in the midfielder, the report adds.

On the move?

Coventry is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing week in, week out. His only game time has been with West Ham’s U21s this season, so a move away before his deal ends in the summer seems highly likely.

A permanent move would allow him to avoid the uncertainty of potential free agency in the summer, while a loan would mean the uncertainty remains but it could be a good chance to put himself in the shop window and attract some suitors over the second half of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday look to be keeping their options open in terms of recruitment but as they prepare for talks with Coventry, they’ll be hopeful of a successful conclusion. He’s been a solid Championship player in previous second-tier loans and with regular game time at a settled home, he could develop well and maximise his potential.