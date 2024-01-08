Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith is attracting interest from elsewhere this month, reports Darren Witcoop.

Sheffield Wednesday have a decision to make regarding the long-term future of the forward as other clubs look to lure him away from Hillsborough before the end of the January transfer window.

Smith, 32, has scored three goals in 16 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop has claimed on X that he is a wanted man this month along with Lee Gregory but the Owls may need to bring in players first before letting them head out the exit door.

Sheffield Wednesday man eyed

Smith is under contract at Sheffield Wednesday until June 2025 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him unless the right offer comes in for his services.

He joined the South Yorkshire club in 2022 under former boss Darren Moore and scored 21 goals altogether last term to help them gain promotion from League One, 17 of which came in the league.

The Wallsend-born man is a proven goal scorer in the Football League and has fired 147 goals in 527 matches in his career to date.

He has played for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Swindon Town, Portsmouth, Bury and Rotherham United in the past and his situation with the Owls is up in the air right now.

Danny Röhl will be keen to put his own stamp on the squad over the next few weeks before the deadline and it is yet to be known whether Smith is part of his long-term plans.

Sheffield Wednesday won 4-0 at home to Cardiff City in the FA Cup over the weekend and are back in league action this Saturday with a tricky away trip to Southampton as they look to keep their momentum going.