Watford attacker Yaser Asprilla is subject to interest from Sporting, according to Portuguese publication Mais Futebol.

Watford have started the 2023/24 campaign strongly, sitting in 10th place in the division after 26 games and just four points off a place in the top six. During that time they have won nine, drawn nine and lost eight so far.

Integral to their relative early season successes is Asprilla. The 20-year-old winger has scored three and assisted four in 24 appearances in the league, and his fine form has seen him attract the attention of a side competing in the UEFA Europa League.

According to Mais Futebol, Sporting have enquired to Watford about the versatile three-time Colombian international, with the Hornets reportedly valuing the player between €10million and €12 million.

Hold or sell?

It is a difficult predicament Watford will find themselves in should an offer from Sporting come in for Asprilla. If their valuation of €10m to €12m is met or exceeded, their hands may be tied and so the player would likely leave.

However, this would allow the club to reinvest the funds. A transfer fee of that amount would give Valerien Ismael’s side a substantial transfer kitty to spend on a number of players to bolster their ranks and improve their chances of bridging the gap between themselves and the current top six.

But he has established himself as a first-team regular at Vicarage Road, and with seven goal involvements so far for the Colombian they aren’t likely to want to depart with one of their star players easily. Of course a lot will depend on the type of offer that comes in, and what Asprilla’s aspirations are, particularly given Sporting are competing in a European competition, something which he could be a part of, given the UEFA deadline to register new signings for their squads is February 2nd.