Portsmouth are not planning to move for Accrington Stanley ace Tommy Leigh this month, according to a report by The News.

Portsmouth were interested in throwing the attacker a League One lifeline last summer following his side’s relegation to League Two.

Leigh, 23, ended up staying at the Wham Stadium beyond the deadline and has since scored six goals in 24 games in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

In this latest update regarding his situation by The News, John Mousinho has no plans to ‘revisit’ a move for him this winter.

Portsmouth not eyeing move

Portsmouth’s fresh stance on Leigh is a boost to Accrington’s chances of keeping hold of him. However, he is out of contract at the end of this campaign and they risk losing him for free in June for nothing if they don’t cash in on him in this window, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

He joined the North West outfit in 2021 and has since become one of their most prized assets.

Leigh has made 101 appearances for John Coleman’s side altogether to date and has found the net on 26 occasions, seven of which came in the third tier last term.

The Portsmouth-born man was on the books at Pompey as a youngster before being released at the age of 16. He subsequently dropped into non-league with spells at Baffins Milton Rovers and Bognor Regis Town before working his way back up the football pyramid.

Accrington took a gamble on him a few years ago and he hasn’t looked back since with his long-term future in Lancashire up in the air right now.

Portsmouth won’t be making a move for him anytime soon though as they look to gain promotion under Mousinho.