Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell has said Newcastle United’s Joe White ‘wants to stay’ at Crewe Alexandra for the second-half of this season.

Crewe Alexandra are keen to keep hold of the midfielder for longer with his current loan deal expiring on 14th January.

White, 21, has impressed with the Railwaymen since joining them on a temporary basis in the summer and is wanted by fellow League Two side Stockport County this winter, as reported by the Shields Gazette.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Bell has told the official club website: “It is in Newcastle’s hands – Joe wants to stay and we want him to stay.

“I’m going to have to speak to them again and try to sort something. We are giving him the opportunity to play and express himself and that will help him further down the line. I’ll talk to them; I’m not sure what they will do.”

Crewe Alexandra and Stockport County battle latest

Newcastle have a decision to make on what to do with White in this window. He is guaranteed regular minutes at Crewe and has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Cheshire outfit, chipping in with three goals and three assists.

Stockport are top of the league though as they chase down promotion to League One and he could benefit from playing alongside the likes of Nick Powell, Paddy Madden and Antoni Sarcevic.

White was on the books at Carlisle United as a youngster before switching to St James’ Park in 2010. He has since risen up through the academy ranks of the Toon Army and has been a regular for the Premier League side at various youth levels over recent years.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Eddie Howe’s side and was given the green light to head out the exit door on loan for the first time when Hartlepool United came calling.

The ex-England youth international has also since had a temporary stint at Exeter City before linking up with Crewe last summer.

Bell’s side are now sweating over his future and White’s fate now lies in the hands of Newcastle as Stockport circle.