Sheffield Wednesday are aiming for Championship survival under Danny Röhl.

Sheffield Wednesday have started to pick up results under their German manager and have given themselves a real chance of staying up.

The Owls have the chance to bolster their ranks now the January transfer window is open.

They are reportedly in talks with West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry, according to The Star. The Republic of Ireland international, who is 23-years-old, has had loan spells away from the Hammers in the past at Lincoln City, MK Dons, Peterborough United and Rotherham United to gain experience in the Football League.

The Star have also reported that Röhl is hopeful of landing goalkeeper James Beadle on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. He has spent the first-half of this campaign on loan at Oxford United in League One, having spent time at Crewe Alexandra in the past too.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, as per a report by The Telegraph. Plymouth Argyle, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End have also been credited with an interest in the Premier League man.

In terms of outgoings, Josh Windass is said to be on the radar of Club Atletico Talleres in Argentina, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 04/01/24, 14:50). The attacker is out of contract at the end of this term and can sign a pre-contract agreement with a team overseas if he wants to.

The Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop has claimed on X that striker Michael Smith is attracting interest from elsewhere at the moment along with Lee Gregory.

Elsewhere, midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson has left for Charlton Athletic in the third tier and defender Ciaran Brennan has returned from his loan spell at Hartlepool United.