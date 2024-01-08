Ipswich Town will be hoping to strike some deals in the January transfer window and the first week has already been a busy one at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town sit 2nd in the Championship but after a challenging festive schedule, Kieran McKenna is looking to bolster his ranks this month. Injuries and tough fixtures have made for a tricky run for the Tractor Boys, but they’ve made a promising start to the transfer window.

There’s more business to be done in terms of incomings and outgoings. There have been links regarding both in the first week of the window, while two temporary additions have arrived at Portman Road.

Following his recall from second-tier rivals West Brom, winger Jeremy Sarmiento joined on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion for the rest of the season. He offers another option out wide for Ipswich Town and will be hopeful of kicking on under McKenna’s guide.

The eye-catching loan signing of Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis was also confirmed. He brings steel, experience and leadership to the midfield ranks, offering strong cover and competition for go-to pairing Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo.

Ipswich Town were also tipped as a team to watch in the battle for Chelsea’s Brazilian starlet Andrey Santos.

The midfielder was recalled from a Nottingham Forest loan after minimal game time and journalist Ben Jacobs told Caught Offside that Town and promotion rivals Leeds United were ones to watch in his pursuit.

In terms of players out on loan, there have been developments regarding Idris El Mizouni and Gassan Ahadme. Both are currently with League One clubs, enduring spells at Leyton Orient and Cambridge United respectively.

The EADT reported that Ipswich Town have rejected multiple six-figure bids from third-tier sides for El Mizouni. Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers are among those keen on the Tunisian midfielder, it has been said.

On Ahadme, Cambridge boss Neil Harris has said a decision will need to be made over his immediate future amid an injury problem.