Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt is attracting interest from Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, a report from the Daily Mail has said.

Leeds United starlet Gelhardt has been tipped for a big future in the game and he’s tasted senior action with the Whites since affirming his abilities at youth level. The 21-year-old striker has three goals and seven assists in 49 games for the club but this season, game time has been hard to come by.

Gelhardt has played only five minutes of Championship football since September and as a result, questions have been asked about his future.

Now, with the January transfer window well underway, it is claimed that the forward has interest from north of the border. The Daily Mail reports that Leeds United’s Gelhardt has been attracting attention from Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers.

Gelhardt’s Leeds contract runs until the summer of 2027 but he’s played just six times across all competitions this season and wasn’t involved at all as Daniel Farke’s side beat Peterborough United in the FA Cup over the weekend.

Better off away from Leeds United?

Gelhardt already has a decent amount of senior experience but a 21-year-old but given his lack of opportunities this season, he could be better off spending the second half of the campaign away from Leeds United. Celtic and Rangers are both intriguing options, while second-tier rivals Blackburn Rovers were linked in a Patreon report from Alan Nixon over the weekend.

Regardless of where he is, game time has to be the priority for Gelhardt. He’s shown he can be a danger at first-team level on plenty of occasions and if given regular minutes, many would fancy his chances of finding form in the Championship or Scottish Premiership.

It will be down to Leeds United to make a final decision over his immediate future but Gelhardt could certainly benefit from a loan this winter.