Leeds United defender Robin Koch is edging closer to an exit from Elland Road, with a permanent move to current loan club Eintracht Frankfurt ‘almost done’ according to Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Leeds United signed Koch from Freiburg in 2020, with the Germany international going on to make 77 appearances for the Whites during their time in the Premier League. Yet following their relegation down to the Championship, the 27-year-old moved back to his home country on a season-long loan.

He joined Frankfurt for the 2023/24 campaign and has been a hugely important part of their early season success, sitting 6th in the Bundesliga table after 16 games played. His importance has resulted in rumours they would turn his loan deal permanent and that looks to be coming true this January transfer window.

According to Plettenberg, talks are in the final stages to make his switch to Frankfurt on a permanent basis. The player is set to sign a three-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2027.

❗️🆕 News Robin #Koch: The 27 y/o is very close to sign a new contract at least until 2027 at @Eintracht! It’s almost a done deal! 🦅 ➡️ Talks with #SGE in final stages now ✔️ ➡️ He’s a free agent in summer as his contract with Leeds expires at the end of the season! Top… pic.twitter.com/IGUR4sKuup — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 7, 2024

The right move

Leeds United may be playing their football in the Premier League next season should they get promoted and Koch could have been a vital part of their squad in the top flight. However, with no guarantee and the player’s current contract up in June, it looks the best time to cash in.

As Plettenberg states, he is a regular player and a leading figure, and so given he is so highly thought of at Frankfurt and features consistently, it comes as no surprise to see the Bundesliga club making a move to sign him permanently.

Leeds United have plenty of options in the centre of defence, and given it is likely Koch’s transfer will generate some income, should they need a new centre-back to replace the German, they will have some money to reinvest.