Stockport County are currently sat at the top of League Two table as they eye promotion to League One.

Stockport County are two points clear ahead of 2nd place Mansfield Town and also have the likes of Wrexham and Barrow chasing them down.

The Hatters are back in action this weekend with a clash against Walsall as they look to return to winning ways.

In the meantime, Dave Challinor’s side have been linked with an ambitious move for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, as per a report by The Mirror. Derby County are also said to be interested along with an unnamed Championship side.

Savage’s father, Robbie, is Director of Football at local North West side Macclesfield FC.

Stockport have confirmed on their official club website that they remain in ‘dialogue’ with Salford City about signing winger Odin Bailey. He has spent the first-half of this season on loan at Edgeley Park but has now returned to his parent club following the expiration of his temporary deal.

The Hatters are said to be keen on Newcastle United midfielder Joe White, according to a report by the Shields Gazette. He has impressed on loan at fellow fourth tier outfit Crewe Alexandra this term and the Railwaymen would like to be keep hold of him until the summer but face competition.

Another name in the frame is Norwich City defender Jaden Warner, as per reporter Darren Witcoop on X. Notts County have also been mentioned as a potential sutior.

Centre-back Joe Lewis could return to Stockport this winter from AFC Wimbledon. According to South London Press journalist Edmund Brack on X, there is a ‘good chance’ he will head back up north.

Billy Chadwick has left on a permanent basis for York City.