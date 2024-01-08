Middlesbrough allowed Dieng to join up with the Senegal national team for international duty, with second-choice Tom Glover stepping up in the past few games since his departure. However, the 29-year-old is set to return to Teesside sooner than expected.

According to the Senegalese press (via 13FootballC), the goalkeeper is expected to depart the Africa Cup of Nations to start rehabilitation and recovery back at Middlesbrough. It is not yet known the extent of the injury and whether he could be in contention in the coming weeks, or whether this is something more long-term.

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse stated that “doctors are very attentive to Boulaye Dia’s cases and Seny Dieng. We’ll take stock after the game to see their physical situation.” Yet this now seems to be something more concrete, with replacements on standby lined up.

Could this benefit Boro?

With the extent of the injury and a timescale on his return to action not yet known it is hard to say whether it would benefit Boro or not. Yet if the injury is short-term this could indeed benefit them.

The second-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final with Chelsea is not until the end of the month, and so if Dieng can get back to full fitness in these next few weeks that could be a fixture to target and a perfect time to make his return to the starting eleven.

Worst case scenario, Boro do have a safe pair of hands deputising in Dieng’s absence. He put in a Man of the Match performance against Premier League side Aston Villa in the FA Cup at the weekend and will continue in goal for the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek and beyond until Dieng is passed fit.