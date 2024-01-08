Hull City have ‘moved ahead’ in the race to land Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 09:30, 08.01.24).

Hull City are looking to fend off competition from elsewhere to land the Premier League man on loan for the remainder of this season.

Carvalho, 21, spent the first-half of this season with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Sky Sports, a deal to see him switch to the MKM Stadium could be completed this week despite interest from Leicester City, Southampton, Stuttgart and Sevilla. Leeds United, Fulham and Wolves have also been linked, as per the Daily Mail.

Hull City move ahead in transfer race

Luring Carvalho to East Yorkshire would be a huge statement of intent by Hull if they can get it over the line.

Liam Rosenior’s side are currently sat in 7th position and are outside the play-offs by a single point as they prepare for their clash against Norwich City at home on Friday night.

Carvalho made his name at Fulham and broke into their first-team in 2020. He went on to make 44 appearances in all competitions for the London club and chipped in with 12 goals.

The ex-Benfica man helped the Whites gain promotion to the Premier League under ex-Hull boss Marco Silva back in 2022. He also played with Jean Michael Seri and Cyrus Christie during his time at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool snapped him up after Fulham went up and he played 21 times for Jurgen Klopp’s men altogether in the last campaign, scoring three goals.

His loan to Leipzig didn’t work out in the end and a potential switch to East Yorkshire could now be on the cards as he looks to get some regular game time.