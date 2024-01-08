Hull City are trying to sign Fortuna Sittard goalkeeper Ivor Pandur, according to a report by HullLive.

Hull City are working on a deal to lure the Eredivisie stopper to the MKM Stadium this week.

Pandur, 23, only joined his current club last summer on a four-year deal but is now being linked with a move to England in this January transfer window.

As per HullLive, the Tigers are in ‘advanced’ talks with the player as they look to bolster their goalkeeping department.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Hull City eyeing goalkeeper

Hull could see Pandur as someone to compete with Ryan Allsop and Matt Ingram for their number one spot as they eye a place in the Championship play-offs.

The Tigers are currently outside the top six by a point behind Sunderland and are back in action this Friday with a home clash against Norwich City.

Pandur has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season for Fortuna Sittard, 16 of which have come in the league, and he has kept four clean sheets.

He started his career at HNK Rijeka and rose up through their academy ranks before going on to play 24 times for their first-team as a youngster.

The former Croatia youth international was then lured him away from his native country by Hellas Verona in 2020.

Pandur then featured 11 times for the Serie A outfit altogether and was mainly used as back-up during his time in Italy before he was loaned out to Fortuna Sittard last term to get some experience under his belt.

He was hit during his temporary stint in Holland in the last campaign and was given the green light to switch to the Fortuna Sittard Stadion on a permanent basis. However, he could be on the move again now with Hull ready to pounce.