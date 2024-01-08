Former Bradford City, Sheffield United and Grimsby Town striker James Hanson has retired from the game, as announced by Worksop Town on X.

The former Football League man has called time on his playing career at the age of 36.

Hanson, who is from Bradford, made 627 appearances in all competitions to date and scored 167 goals.

He has told Worksop’s website: “I have been ready for the last three or four months. I have struggled with injuries this season and my kids are growing up now and are doing activities on a weekend, so I want to invest my time into them.”

Bradford City, Sheffield United and Grimsby Town man retires

Hanson was snapped up by Bradford in 2009 after catching their eye in non-league at Guiseley and he went on to become a key player at Valley Parade.

He made 335 appearances for the Bantams altogether over the course of eight seasons and chipped in with 91 goals.

The Yorkshireman helped them gain promotion to League One under Phil Parkinson in 2013 and reach the League Cup final in the same year. However, they lost at Wembley in the final to Swansea City.

Sheffield United lured him to South Yorkshire in January 2017 and he spent a year-and-a-half at Bramall Lane, scoring one goal in 15 appearances.

Hanson was loaned out to Bury by the Blades before leaving permanently for a spell down south at AFC Wimbledon.

Grimsby soon brought him back up north and he found the net on 11 occasions in 55 outings for the Mariners before heading out the Blundell Park exit door in 2021 to drop down a few leagues.

He has since played for the likes of Farsley Celtic, Boston United and Worksop but has now decided to call it a day.