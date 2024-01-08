Charlton Athletic are currently sat in 13th position in the League One table.

Charlton Athletic are 13 points off the play-offs and have the chance to bring in some reinforcements to their squad with the January transfer window now open.

The Addicks have already brought in midfield pair Tyreeq Bakinson and Lewis Fiorini from Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic respectively.

Michael Appleton’s side are reportedly interested in landing West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry, according to a report by the South London Press. The Republic of Ireland youth international, who is 23-years-old, has been on the books of the Hammers for his whole career to date.

He has had loan spells away from the Premier League side in the past at Lincoln City, Peterborough United, MK Dons and Rotherham United to gain experience. The Star claim Sheffield Wednesday are also keen on him.

Charlton have agreed a fee for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris but he is yet to agree personal terms over a switch to The Valley. The Posh’s boss Darren Ferguson has told BBC Cambs Sport: “A bid has been accepted by Charlton. It’s up to the player now to agree personal terms and I don’t think we’re at that stage yet.”

Hull City midfielder Greg Docherty has been linked with a move to the Addicks as per reporter Darren Witcoop on X. Bristol Rovers are also said to be in the frame for his signature.

The ex-Rangers man is out of contract at the end of the season and isn’t a regular starter at the MKM Stadium anymore. He helped the Tigers win the League One title back in 2021.

Finally, Charlton loan man Louie Watson could be recalled by Luton Town, according to the South London Press. The midfielder started over the weekend against Port Vale though.