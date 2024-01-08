Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho is poised to have a medical ahead of a proposed loan switch to Hull City, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Hull City are closing in on an ambitious deal to lure the Portugal youth international to the MKM Stadium on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

Carvalho, 21, has spent the first-half of this campaign with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig and played 15 matches for them in all competitions.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Romano on X, he has been given the ‘green light’ to join the Tigers by the Reds.

Hull City close in on deal

Landing Carvalho would be a huge statement of intent by Hull if they can get it over the line.

He helped Fulham gain promotion alongside Jean Michael Seri under ex-Tigers boss Marco Silva back in 2022 and scored 10 league goals that year for the Whites before Liverpool came calling.

Carvalho was on the books at Benfica as a youngster and moved to Craven Cottage in 2015. He then broke into their first-team in 2020 and went on to play 44 times before Liverpool lured him away.

He featured 21 times under Jurgen Klopp last term and chipped in with three goals before being shipped off to Leipzig.

His time in Germany didn’t quite go to plan and the Reds will hope he can get regular game time in East Yorkshire as Hull look to get into the play-offs. They are currently behind 6th place Sunderland by a single point ahead of their clash against Norwich City at home on Friday.

Carvalho will compete with the likes of Scott Twine, Ozan Tufan and Jaden Philogene for a place in the team.