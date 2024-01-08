Plymouth Argyle have had a challenging few weeks but with new boss Ian Foster in place, it will be hope that strides forward can be made this month.

Plymouth Argyle lost manager Steven Schumacher to Championship rivals but while the search for his replacement was ongoing, director of football and stand-in boss kept the Pilgrims in decent shape. They’re 18th in the table, seven points clear of the drop.

New boss Foster will have some influential loan players to replace though. Finn Azaz was recalled by Aston Villa and duly sold to Middlesbrough last week, dealing the Pilgrims a big blow.

Fellow loan midfielder Luke Cundle also saw his loan cut short by his parent club. Wolves have brought him back from his season-long stint at Home Park with a move to Schumacher’s Stoke City seemingly imminent.

Clubs are always at risk of seeing star loan men recalled when January comes around but with both moving on to Championship rivals just a matter of weeks after Schumacher’s exit, the developments will certainly sting for Plymouth Argyle.

Macauley Gillesphey is one player permanently contracted to the club who could be set for a move away. Reports said at the start of the month that he was set to join Charlton Athletic, but Addicks boss Michael Appleton refused to be drawn on the claims and the deal is yet to be confirmed by either club.

In terms of players concretely linked with the Pilgrims, there hasn’t been many. Perhaps the long-awaited appointment of a permanent boss will help kick things into action, though one player rumoured to be on the radar is Newcastle United man Isaac Hayden.

The defensive midfielder has been on loan in Belgium with Standard Liege but he could be recalled this month. His situation has drawn Championship attention with The Telegraph stating Plymouth Argyle, Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers are all keeping tabs on Hayden.

Ian Foster’s arrival will hopefully kick things into action on the transfer front after another challenging week for those at Home Park.