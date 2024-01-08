Crystal Palace attacker Ademola Ola-Adebomi was seen at Shrewsbury Town’s game over the weekend, as detailed in a report by the Shropshire Star.

Shrewsbury Town are in the hunt for additions to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch this winter.

Ola-Adebomi, 20, has been linked with a move to the League One side along with Wolves forward Nathan Fraser.

The Shropshire Star report the youngster was spotted at their FA Cup clash against Wrexham on Sunday afternoon. Matt Taylor’s men were beaten 1-0 by their League Two opponents.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Shrewsbury Town transfer latest

Shrewsbury could see Ola-Adebomi as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

He has been in decent form for Crystal Palace’s Under-21’s side so far this season and has made 11 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and one assist.

The London-born man, who can play on the wing as well as down the middle, has shown what he can do in development football over recent times and should now test himself in the Football League.

His chances of breaking into Roy Hodgson’s starting XI in the Premier League are slim right now due to the abundance of options that the Eagles have at their disposal in his position meaning a temporary exit in this January transfer window would suit all parties involved.

Ola-Adebomi has been on the books at Selhurst Park since the age of eight and has risen up through their academy ranks. His contract expires this summer but the South London outfit hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Shrewsbury are back in action this weekend with a home clash against promotion chasing Stevenage.