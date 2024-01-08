, Burnley striker attracting fresh League One interest

Burnley are poised to recall Michael Mellon from his Morecambe loan amid League One interest in his signature, according to The Athletic (live transfer blog, 07.01.24, 15.51).

Morecambe swooped to land the striker in the last summer transfer window and he has been a hit with the League Two side.

Mellon, 20, has scored 15 goals in all competitions for the Shrimps, 13 of which have come in the league, as well as chipping in with two assists.

In this latest update regarding his situation by The Athletic, he is ‘set’ to head back to Turf Moor this month and is now wanted by some unnamed third tier outfits as well as teams in the Scottish Premiership.

Burnley to recall Morecambe man amid League One interest

Mellon was brought to Morecambe by their former boss Derek Adams, who has since left for Ross County along with Head of Recruitment Greg Strong.

The youngster’s father, Micky, is currently manager of Oldham Athletic in the National League having previously been at Tranmere Rovers.

Mellon has been on the books at Burnley since 2019 after rising up through the academy ranks at Manchester United.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Clarets but has been a regular for their Under-18’s and Under-21’s over recent times.

The forward was given the green light to head out the exit door on loan for the first time last January when Morecambe came calling and despite their relegation from League One last term, they managed to lure him to the Mazuma Stadium once again last summer.

Mellon has proven himself now with the Shrimps and Burnley will be keen for him to test himself at a higher level. A move up a league this winter would boost his development.